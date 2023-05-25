Jailed AAP leader Satyendra Jain on May 25 was admitted to Deen Dayal Updhyay hospital after he collapsed in the bathroom of Tihar jail.

As per reports, it is the second time in a week where the AAP leader collapsed in the bathroom and suffered a spinal injury.

Satyendra Jain has been lodged at Tihar Jail since his arrest in connection with a money laundering case last year, was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya ho0spital on May 20, but he wanted a second opinion and was hence taken to the Safdarjung Hospital, a senior jail official said.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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