Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on May 18 lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being silent over the Manipur crisis which took a devastating turn following a community clash on May 3.

In a tweet, the Congress leader asserted that 15 days since the horrific violence erupted in Manipur and the internet was banned again suspended for five more days, PM Modi failed to deliver any message calling for peace in the state.

"Not a single word issued by Prime Minister appealing for peace. Not a single visit by the Union Home Minister or any other Cabinet Minister to the state" tweets Jairam Ramesh.

Meanwhile, the supply of essential commodities to the Imphal Valley was also cut off due to roadblocks and consequent fear among transporters.

Also Read: Manipur: Khwairamband Ima market vendors questions silence of 50 MLAs over present crisis

15 days since the horrific violence erupted in Manipur and internet was banned.



Yesterday, the ban was extended for another 5 days.



Banking, e-commerce, payments of e-bills, e-tickets, businesses, work from home, education, and many other essential services have come to a… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 18, 2023

With normalcy slowly returning to the state, vehicular movement has been restored as the state was on the verge of falling into critical levels.

The Army and Assam Rifles intervened to protect vehicles transporting essential goods to and from Imphal.

A convoy of 28 vehicles, including trucks, fuel tankers, JCBs, and others, carrying rice, sugar, pulses, and fuel travelled from Noney to Imphal on May 15 under the escort of the CRPF and Manipur Police.

Assam Rifles provided preventative dominance of the region to ensure the convoy's safe passage, which arrived at Imphal safely by afternoon. In addition, checking was likewise guaranteed through unmanned aerial vehicles.