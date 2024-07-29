Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that news has emerged about a closed-door meeting held by the Chief Minister of Manipur with the Prime Minister. Singh and PM Modi discussed the situation in the north-eastern state hit by ethnic violence last year, according to reports.

The Congress leader, however, wondered where are the pictures of the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Manipur CM.

“This morning news has been put out that the embattled Manipur CM had a short closed-door meeting with the non-biological PM, in which the self-styled Chanakya and the Raksha Mantri were also present,” Ramesh said in a post on X.



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Normally when such meetings take place, Ramesh added, there will be photographs posted on X. “Shri Narendra Modi has NOT done so neither has Shri N Biren Singh. Why this reluctance? Or is it that the meeting never actually took place?,” he said pointing out that the photograph of the Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu meeting the Prime Minister has been posted though by the PMO.

On July 28, Ramesh launched a scathing attack on Biren Singh, saying that citizens of Manipur were inquiring if the Chief Minister had a one-on-one discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the violent situation and unrest within the state.