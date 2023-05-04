Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has slammed the BJP-led Manipur government accusing it of turning Churachandpur into almost a war zone only a year after getting a decisive majority in the state.

Taking to Twitter over violence in the state, the Congress General Secretary said, "In December 2021, January 2022 and part of February 2022 Congress campaign was not successful and BJp got a convincing mandate. The double engine government in Manipur was the slogan and it was installed in Manipur."

Further, the Congress leader claimed that in less than 15 months of forming the BJP-led Manipur government the entire state of Manipur is in flames with the internet suspended and MLAs resigning from all around.

Also Read: Manipur Violence: 11 reportedly injured while 2 others succumb to bullet injuries in Kangpokpi district

"What are PM Modi and Amit Shah doing...they are busy polarizing Karnataka," he added.

The reality of the "Double-Engine" Government:



Set fire to the State

Stay silent at the Centre



In less than 15 months of BJP forming govt, the entire state of Manipur is in flames. But HM Shah and CryPM Modi are busy campaigning in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/7yKmWGX6aV — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 4, 2023

Further, the Congress leader claimed that the situation in Manipur is very tragic and all sections of the society are unhappy and up in flames.

Jairam alleged that the homes of government critics as well as Congress leaders are under attack by the ruling party.

Earlier on May 4, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and took stock of the situation in the state where law and order situation was disrupted after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts, according to the reports.

The situation in Manipur continues to remain volatile after communal tension erupted in various places of valley districts on May 3 after clashes in the Churachandpur district.

Despite the state government’s imposition of a curfew and deployment of large security forces, authorities could not control the law and order situation.

