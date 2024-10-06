External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the United Nation's struggle to adapt to contemporary global crises during his address at the Kautilya Economic Conclave in Delhi on Sunday. Comparing the UN to an "old company," Jaishankar argued that while it maintains its relevance in international affairs, its effectiveness has significantly waned in addressing key global challenges.

Jaishankar's remarks focused on the UN's inability to respond adequately to pressing international issues, notably the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The United Nations is like an old company, not entirely keeping up with the market, but occupying the space,” he remarked, emphasizing that while the UN remains central to multilateral diplomacy, it often falls short in addressing critical global challenges.

The minister pointed out that in situations where the UN fails to step up, nations often take independent action. He cited the Covid-19 pandemic as an example of the UN's shortcomings, stating, “Think about what the UN did on Covid. I think the answer is not very much.” Jaishankar highlighted how countries either acted on their own or formed coalitions, like the COVAX initiative, to combat the global health crisis, bypassing the UN's involvement.

Turning to current geopolitical tensions, Jaishankar questioned the UN's relevance in conflicts like Ukraine and the Middle East, suggesting that the organization has become more of a "bystander" in these critical moments. His critique signals the growing dissatisfaction among global leaders with the UN's capacity to address the changing landscape of international diplomacy and conflict resolution, calling for more decisive and active global engagement.

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