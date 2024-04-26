Two Lashkar terrorists were killed and two Army jawans were injured during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir on April 26.

The encounter broke out on April 25 after the night’s lull, again a fresh exchange of firing took place on the morning of April 26.

Additionally, even a civilian was injured near the site of the encounter on April 25.

A joint team of police and the Army had launched a search operation in Nowpora after they received information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

When the team approached the suspected spot, they were opened fire on by the terrorists who were in hiding, triggering a gunfight.

A top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba along with his associate was believed to be trapped in the area, according to sources.

Police also rushed to the scene to assess the situation.