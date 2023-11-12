Three Bangladeshi tourists tragically lost their lives in a houseboat fire at Dal Lake in Srinagar today. The bodies were discovered hours after a massive fire reduced several houseboats to ashes early this morning, according to police.

The victims were residing in the Safeena houseboat, which was obliterated in the fire. The blaze originated from a houseboat near Ghat number 9 of Dal Lake and rapidly spread, devastating other houseboats in its path.

Officials reported that at least five houseboats were destroyed, with several others sustaining damage. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, stated the police.

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