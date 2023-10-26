Jammu and Kashmir: 5 terrorists killed in encounter, army stops infiltration attempt
Five Lashkar terrorists were killed today during a counter-infiltration operation by police and the army along the Line of Control at Machil in Kupwara district.
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5 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir
Five Lashkar terrorists were killed today during a counter-infiltration operation by police and army along the Line of Control or LoC at Machil in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of J&K Police, the killed terrorists belonged to Lashkar-e-Toiba ( LeT).
This is a developing story.
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