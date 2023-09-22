A senior cop of Jammu and Kashmir Police has been arrested for alleged links with a terror operative. The Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Sheikh Aadil Mushtaq is accused of helping a terror operative evade arrest and implicating a police officials who was investigating him.

The senior cop has been sent to police custody for six days after being produced before a magistrate in Srinagar for several other charges including corruption.

According to reports, the phone analysis of the terror operative held in July revealed that the accused senior J&K cop was in constant touch with him. He even guided him on how to circumvent law, alleged the terror operative.

Meanwhile, a watertight case has been registered against the officer based on technical evidence and money trail.



Also read : Rajya Sabha unanimously passes historic Women’s Reservation Bill