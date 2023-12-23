In the wake of a deadly terrorist ambush in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, a significant cordon and search operation has been initiated by security forces.

The attack, which occurred on December 22, 2023, resulted in the tragic loss of four army personnel and left two others injured.

The assailants targeted two army vehicles at a blind curve between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz, leading to the closure of the road for traffic as the hunt for the perpetrators intensified.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, along with the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the XVI Corps, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, visited the site, known as Ground Zero, to assess the situation firsthand. The operation to locate the terrorists involves a multi-pronged approach, including aerial surveillance, the use of sniffer dogs, and the detention of local suspects for questioning.



Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Five soldiers dead in J&K terror encounter in Poonch District

In response to the attack, mobile internet services have been suspended in Poonch and neighbouring Rajouri to aid the security operation and prevent any disruption in the efforts to track down the terrorists. This suspension is part of a broader pattern of internet service disruptions in the region, with services having been previously suspended in Haryana's Nuh following a separate incident.

The attack has sparked protests and condemnation from various groups and political leaders, with calls for a more robust response to terrorism in the region. Opposition parties have criticized the government's handling of the situation, while security experts emphasize the need to strengthen intelligence and security measures.

As the search operation continues, the region remains on high alert, with the recent events serving as a stark reminder of the ongoing threat of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.