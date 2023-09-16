A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on September 16.

The encounter took place near the Line of Control (LoC) in the areas of Uri and Hathlanga in Baramulla, said Kashmir Police on X (formerly known as Twitter). It is believed that the terrorists were attempting to infiltrate into the country.



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Police added that a search was underway and that more details of the encounter will be updated later.

This comes in the midst of a continuous anti-militancy activity in the Anantnag area. The operation entered its third day on Friday. Recently, two armed force personnel and a police official were killed during a gun fight in the heavily-forested area.