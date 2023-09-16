A major fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Kurla area with 50-60 people trapped inside the building rescued from different floors in the nick of time.

Fire brigade personnel reached the spot after receiving information and managed to bring the fire under control.

However, of the 50-60 people rescued, 39 people were admitted to the nearby hospital.

The exact reason behind the major fire outbreak is unknown.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a slum in Kurla East of Mumbai's Qureshi Nagar on September 8. Officials while speaking to the media informed that no casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident



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