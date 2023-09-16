Hours after a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir earlier today, another terrorist was killed in a gunfight close to the Line of Control in North Kashmir's Uri sector taking the total number of terrorists killed in the operation to two.

The suspected militants were killed during an operation conducted by security forces at Hathlanga villager of Uri, as said by Jammu and Kashmir police.



Also read : Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in encounter near LoC in Baramulla

Police said one militant was killed in an encounter on Saturday morning and the other was killed in subsequent firing.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed that the operation is still underway with the area being cordoned off.