In a ceremony held at Kaushal Bhawan, New Delhi, Jayant Chaudhary took the helm as the new Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). Welcoming the esteemed leader, Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of MSDE, conveyed his best wishes, marking the commencement of a transformative journey towards enhancing skill development and fostering entrepreneurship across the nation.

In his inaugural address, Chaudhary underscored the imperative of empowering India's burgeoning population with opportunities for skilling, reskilling, and upskilling to fulfill their aspirations. He articulated a vision aligned with the Prime Minister's directive for a 'Viksit Bharat,' an India where every citizen thrives and contributes to national prosperity. Emphasizing the incessant demand for industry-relevant skills, he expressed confidence in MSDE's relentless endeavors to catalyze tangible impacts on the skilling and employment landscape.

The Ministry, under Chaudhary's stewardship, is poised to implement strategic initiatives, bolstering flagship schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). Prioritizing the modernization of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) nationwide, the ministry aims to equip the workforce with cutting-edge skills demanded by contemporary industries.

Chaudhary's tenure promises a concerted focus on international collaboration to align skill development programs with global standards, opening avenues for Indian talent on the international stage. Leveraging digital technologies through platforms like SIDH (Skill India Digital Hub), the ministry aims to ensure inclusive skill training and rapid implementation of high-impact initiatives.

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