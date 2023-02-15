As many as 12 people were injured in clashes between two groups over preparations for Mahashivratri in Jharkhand's Palamu district on February 15.

As per reports, the dispute erupted in Panki village of Palamu after a group allegedly vandalized 'Toran Gate' built for the festival which falls on February 18.

There was an argument between the two groups over the traditional decorative hanging which escalated into a scuffle.

Later, both groups indulged in stone pelting prompting intervention by police and cops managed to ensure peace but the situation remains tense.

Following the incident, the district administration imposed Section 144 in Panki and more than 100 personnel have been deployed to maintain peace.

Presently, several police officials from police stations from Tarhasi, Pipratand, and Lesligang are present at the spot.

Besides this, several senior officials including the Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) are camping here.

There are also reports, that some police personnel also sustained injuries during the clashes.

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