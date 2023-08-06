At least three passengers lost their lives and over 15 others sustained injuries after a bus carrying passengers fell into Barkar river in Jharkhand’s Giridih on August 5.

Rescue operations involving district administration officials and locals have confirmed the casualties at the accident site.

A video clip of the incident shows the overturned bus in the river with locals using mobile torches to assist in the ongoing rescue operation.

According to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s social media post, the bus was en route from Ranchi to Giridih when the accident occurred.

Chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, in a tweet in Hindi, expressed his sadness over the incident and mentioned ongoing rescue efforts by the district administration. He also appreciated the assistance provided by JMM leaders and workers in the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the injured passengers are being provided with all necessary medical assistance.

Also read : Manipur violence: 138 of 623 arms looted in hill districts and 1072 of 4324 arms lost in valley districts recovered so far