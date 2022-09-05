The Hemant Soren-led government proved its majority in the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday. In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, 48 MLAs voted in favour of CM Hemant Soren's confidence motion.

In the Assembly, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of " poaching" Jharkhand MLAs.

“The manner in which obstacles are being presented before our government, three of our MLAs are in Bengal. The onus of poaching (of MLAs) in Bengal lies with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. They don't cooperate with the police going to those states to probe this," stated Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren while talking to the media.

CM Soren remarked during a confidence motion in the Assembly, "BJP attempting to create a 'civil war' like situation in the country by fuelling riots to win elections."

CM Soren slammed the BJP, saying: "They want to create an atmosphere where 2 states are pitted against each other. They want to create an atmosphere of civil war & want to fan riots to win polls. As long as there is UPA Govt here, such plots will not survive. You will get a befitting political reply."

The assembly session comes amid the state's ongoing political turmoil, and a day after UPA MLAs from Jharkhand returned to Ranchi on Sunday from a Raipur resort.