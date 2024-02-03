In the midst of political upheaval in Jharkhand, the ruling alliance, led by newly appointed Chief Minister Champai Soren, is preparing to face a crucial floor test on February 5.

This test is a decisive moment for the Mahagathbandhan government to prove its majority in the assembly. The legislators from the alliance have been relocated to a secure location in Hyderabad, where they will remain until the day of the test to prevent any poaching attempts by the opposition.

The political scenario in Jharkhand became turbulent following the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Directorate of Enforcement in connection with an alleged land scam case.

In the wake of these events, Champai Soren, a seasoned politician and seven-time MLA representing the Seraikella constituency, was sworn in as the Chief Minister. Alongside him, members of the Congress and RJD parties also took oaths as ministers, solidifying the coalition's strength.

The Governor of Jharkhand, CP Radhakrishnan, extended an invitation to Champai Soren to form the government, which led to the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. As the new leader of the state, Soren, along with his 43 supporting legislators, has asserted their claim to govern.

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