The Enforcement Directorate is currently carrying out raids at numerous sites in Ranchi. A substantial sum of cash has been seized from the residence of Sanjiv Lal, who serves as the personal staff to Jharkhand Rural Development minister Alamgir Alam. This development is part of the ongoing investigation into the Virendra Ram case.

Virendra K. Ram, who held the position of chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February 2023. His arrest was connected to a money laundering case, which is believed to be linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of certain government schemes.

It is a developing story. More details awaited

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