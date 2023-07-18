A woman officer of the cooperative department in Jharkhand, was nabbed by the Hazaribagh Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for taking bribe from a local organization.

The woman officer joined as an assistant registrar in Koderma eight months ago and it was her first posting.

The Corruption Bureau arrested her on July 7 while she was taking bribe of Rs 10,000 as the first part of Rs 20,000 bribe she had demanded from the Koderma Vyapar Sahyog Samiti.

The woman officer had even threatened to take action against the organization after finding irregularities during a surprise inspection.

A member of the organization had lodged a complaint against the woman officer after she asked for the bribe. The ACB verified the complaint and laid a trap to catch her red-handed.

Also read : Mizoram: Kuki youth injured in Manipur's ethnic clashes airlifted from Aizawl to Shillong