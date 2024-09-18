In a recent development, the meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, initially scheduled for today, has been postponed due to technical reasons. As per the revised timetable, the meeting will now take place on September 19 and 20, 2024.

Originally, the meeting was set for September 18, 19, and 20 at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi. The key agenda for this meeting included representatives from the Ministry of Minority Affairs presenting oral evidence before the committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The committee aims to hear perspectives from a range of experts and stakeholders during these sessions. Among those slated to provide their insights are Prof. Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor of Chanakya National Law University in Patna, representatives from Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz, and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. Additionally, organizations such as the All India Sajjadanashin Council, Ajmer, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, and Bharat First, Delhi, are expected to present their views on the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act.

This meeting gains added significance following the recent statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who emphasized that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is geared towards improving the management, preservation, and prevention of misuse of Waqf properties. Shah assured that the bill is set to be passed in Parliament in the near future, indicating the government's commitment to addressing longstanding concerns related to Waqf properties.

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