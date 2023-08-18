Journalist Vimal Kumar shot dead in Bihar
A journalist named Vimal Kumar associated with a Hindi daily was shot dead in Bihar’s Araria district.
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Journalist shot dead in Bihar's Araria district
A journalist named Vimal Kumar associated with a Hindi daily was shot dead in Bihar’s Araria district on Friday, August 18.
As per reports, police have filed a complaint and launched an investigation into the matter.
This is a developing story.
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