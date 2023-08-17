At Mumbai's Sion station, a 26-year-old man was killed when he was stuck between a moving train and the railway platform.

The incident was caught on CCTV and it happened at night when Dinesh fell on the track after he was slapped by a man during an argument.

CCTV shows that Dinesh, wearing a white shirt and trousers of the same colour, allegedly bumped into Sheetal Mane (30) on the platform.

A furious Sheetal is then seen hitting Dinesh repeatedly with her umbrella.

Soon after, Dinesh lost his balance and fell onto the track. Her husband, Avinash (35), hit him.

Shocked passengers raced to the edge of the platform as the train neared in an effort to save Dinesh. In an attempt to halt the train, many of them waved wildly, including Sheetal who waved her umbrella. Dinesh was unable to successfully clamber up onto the platform.

He was trapped between the train and the platform and rolled several times before disappearing under the train.

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