In a significant development, Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, the Chairman of the Law Commission, has tendered his resignation from the commission after serving a tenure of 17 months in the capacity of chairperson. His resignation comes as he prepares to embark on a new role as one of the three judicial members of the Lokpal, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 11 am today.

Justice Awasthi commenced his tenure as the Chairperson of the Law Commission of India in November 2022, leading a team comprising five members of the commission. His resignation was formally submitted to the Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday, marking the conclusion of his stewardship at the Law Commission.

The recent appointment by the President of India has designated Justice Lingappa Swamy, Justice Sanjay Yadav, and Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi as the judicial members of the Lokpal, reflecting a significant transition in Justice Awasthi's judicial career.

Prior to assuming the leadership of the Law Commission, Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi held the esteemed position of Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court from October 11, 2021, until July 2, 2022. His judicial journey also encompassed a tenure as a judge of the Allahabad High Court spanning from April 13, 2009, to October 10, 2021.

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi's illustrious career trajectory is underpinned by a strong foundation in legal education, having graduated in law from Lucknow University in 1986. He commenced his legal practice upon enrollment as an advocate on February 1, 1987, specializing in civil service and educational matters at the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court. Additionally, he served as an Assistant Solicitor General of India in Lucknow before ascending to higher judicial responsibilities.

Also read: Nepal Mayor’s 36-year-old daughter goes missing in Goa; search operation launched