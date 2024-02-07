An old Vishnu idol and a shivling were found floating in the Krishna River in the Raichur area of Karnataka on February 7.

The district's Devasugur village is home to the centuries-old Hindu god idols that were found while building a bridge across a river.

The crew safely retrieved the idols from the river and promptly informed the local administration.

Witnesses claim that among the idols found are the Shivaling and the Dashavatar of Lord Krishna. Some even compared the recently consecrated idol of Ram Lalla in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to the idols that were discovered.

"This idol exhibits numerous distinctive features. Crafted on a pedestal with a radiant aura surrounding it, the sculpture accommodates representations of the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, including Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Rama, Krishna, Buddha, and Kalki," said Padmaja Desai, Lecturer, Ancient History and Archaeology.

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