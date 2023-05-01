National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, has announced the party's platform for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections, which promises the adoption of the Uniform Civil Code and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The party has given a big push to Nandini Milk and has promised BPL people three free LPG cylinders.

Here are some of the key highlights of the BJP manifesto:

- Promises to launch Yuva-Karunadu-Digital 4.0, under which Karnataka's first Global Innovation Hub will be established.

- Gigabit optical fibre network along the lines of those in Germany and Japan, to act as an information highway in Bengaluru with enhanced internet speeds.

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- Smart Water for Bengaluru to optimise water usage, reduce waste and improve sustainability

- To install CCTVs equipped with AI facial recognition software in all the streets of Bengaluru

- Ensures the timely payment of bills to government contractors

- 'Suraksha Janani Bharavase Kit' to every pregnant woman which includes six nutritional kits and financial assistance worth Rs 21,000

- To increase pension for widows from the current Rs 800 to Rs 2,000

- Seed capital of Rs 10 lakh to one youth self-help group from all grama panchayats of the state to fund their own start-up

- Kabaddi training centres in all taluk centres and will set up the National Centre for Excellence for Kabaddi.

- One-time grant of Rs 25,000 to poor families under 'Daiva Yatre' to places like Tirupati, Ayodhya, Kashi and others.

- Rs 1,000 cr for the restoration and upkeep of ancient temples across the state.

- Will constitute a committee for granting complete autonomy of temple administration to devotees and for regulating local businesses around the temples to create a sustainable temple economy.

According to the most recent electoral roll statistics, the number of Assembly constituencies in Karnataka where women outnumber males has increased to 112 - or 50% of the total 224 seats - from 67 (30%) in 2018.

Over the last five years, the state's overall gender ratio of electors, or the number of women voters per 1,000 male voters, has improved from 973 to 989.