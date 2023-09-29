A chaotic situation persisted at the Bengaluru International Airport on September 29 as 44 flights were cancelled amid the statewide bandh called by Kannada Okkuta, an umbrella organisation for Kannada organizations to protest against the release of Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Airport authorities have confirmed the cancellation of 22 arrivals and 22 departures from Kempegowda International Airport for operational reasons, and passengers were informed in time.

Nonetheless, sources attribute these cancellations to the Karnataka bandh as many passengers cancelled their tickets. Five pro-Kannada activists were also arrested for attempting to protest within the airport with a Karnataka flag.

Kannada Okkuta comprises Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha), and several farmers’ bodies that have called for the statewide shutdown. Organisers have announced a significant protest march from Town Hall to Freedom Park in the city, with participation expected from various sections of society.





Also read : Karnataka: Schools, colleges shut as cabs and auto off roads due to bandh in Bengaluru