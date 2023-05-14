Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood is likely to be the next Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director, according to reports.

Sood’s name appeared among the top three contenders for the CBI chief post with his name finalized on May 13 by a three-member panel comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Leader of the Opposition (Congress) in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The meeting over Sood's appointment occurred on a day when the Congress party won in the Karnataka Assembly Elections.

Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, Sood is a 1986-batch IPS official of the Karnataka cadre. He was designated as the State DGP a long time back and is a former student of IIT Delhi. He was to resign in May 2024, however will presently get a two-year fixed tenure and will be in office till May 2025 in any event.

The Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, had presented a difference note contradicting Sood's candidature in light of the fact that he was not piece of the pool of IPS officials qualified to serve at DGP level at the Centre.

Also read : Karnataka Assembly Elections: Congress emerges victorious, secures clear majority with 136 seats