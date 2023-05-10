After a bit of slow voting, the turnout has picked up to 20.94 per cent in the Karnataka assembly election till 11 am, according to ECI.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy casts his vote for Karnataka elections, at a polling booth in Ramanagara.

Karnataka is holding elections for 224 assembly seats, with 2,615 candidates running. The candidates' fates will be revealed on May 13, the day of the vote count. voting is scheduled at 58,545 voting places, including auxiliary polling places.

Also Read: Karnataka Election 2023: Voting underway across 224 Assembly seats, 2,615 candidates in fray

42,48,028 new voters have registered to vote in the assembly elections.

A total of 5.3 crore general voters will vote in 58,545 voting booths spread over 37,777 locations.

There are 11,71,558 youthful voters and 12,15,920 senior citizens aged 80 and up.

There are also 5,71,281 voters with disabilities. Polling operations employ around 4,00,000 polling employees.

The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.