Voting for 224 Assembly seats of the Karnataka Assembly kicked off today May 10 with as many as 5.31 crore electors, including 2.64 crore women and 4,927 third genders to exercise their franchise.

A total of 2,615 candidates are in the fray across 224 constituencies.

A total of 84,119 State Police Officers and 58,500 CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) police in 650 CoYs (companies) are roped to ensure law and order while the voting is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union minister Amit Shah, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, May 3 appealed to the people to cast their votes.

Actor Prakash Raj was among the early voters who arrived at 7 am to cast his vote in Tumakuru.

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