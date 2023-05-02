Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who has been on his campaign trail for the last two days in Karnataka asserted the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will ensure gender justice and equal rights for Muslim women.

"Karnataka BJP made a very bold commitment and it will usher a nationwide demand for the implementation of UCC across the country. Nationwide NRC is the need of the hour," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a presser in Bengaluru Malleswaram.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who has been on his campaign trail for the last two days in Karnataka asserted that the BJP-led Karnataka government’s decision to scrap the 4 per cent reservation granted to the Muslim community has been a historic decision.

Also Read: Karnataka election: Abolition of 4 per cent Muslim reservation historic, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Addressing a presser in Bengaluru Malleswaram, the Assam CM said, "The decision of Karnataka BJP government for abolition of 4 per cent Muslim reservation is very very historic."

Further CM Sarma asserted that Baba Saheb Ambedkar has framed the constitution of India as the Chairman of the drafting committee and claimed that the latter was against religious reservations of the constitution.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is campaigning in Karnataka for the upcoming state polls, hit out at Congress for harming the socio-political sanctity of Karnataka through their failed policies.

CM Sarma who was leading a major road show at Tumkur, Karnataka on May 1, slammed the Congress for not thinking about the scheduled castes and tribes of the state and instead of attempting to bridge a gap in the society through religion-based reservation.