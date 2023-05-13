The counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 began at 8 am on May 13 with early trends showing a neck-to-neck fight between BJP and Congress.

Early trends show Congress taking the lead in 112 seats, while BJP is leading in 86.

BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi is trailing behind by 500 votes in Gokak constituency while Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar trailoing from HUbballi-Dharwad Central constituency.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah while speaking to the media exuded confidence of an absolute majority and form the next government in Karnataka on its own strength. He also said his father, veteran party leader Siddaramaiah, should become the next chief minister.

A party or coalition needs 113 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly to form the government. According to exit polls, the Congress will win a close race against the BJP. Others have anticipated a hung House. In such a situation, the JD(S) could play kingmaker.

Also read : CBSE releases class 10 board exam results on official websites soon after class 12 results