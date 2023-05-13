The Congress party is leading in 114 seats while BJP is leading in 77 seats as the vote counting for Karnataka Assembly Elections began at 8 am today.

Trends show Congress set to form government as it is maintaining majority. On the other hands, the incumbent BJP is struggling to make gains as it is ahead in 77 seats.

Eight of the saffron party’s sitting ministers were also trailing in their respective constituencies. The JD(S) was leading in 25 seats, according to early trends.

Meanwhile, Congress has called a legislator’s party meet at 12 noon on May 14. The party has asked all MLAs to reach Bengaluru tomorrow.

Also read : Karnataka Election Results 2023: A neck-to-neck fight, Congress takes early lead