Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, 81, was booked by the Sadashivanagar police on Thursday, March 14, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code.

The booking was based on a complaint of sexual assault made by the mother of a 17-year-old.

Police confirmed the registration of the case, which was lodged on Thursday evening and registered past midnight.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred on February 2, 2024, when the mother and the alleged victim sought Yediyurappa's assistance regarding a cheating case.



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