Prajwal Revanna, the sitting MP and candidate from the Hassan constituency in Karnataka for Janata Dal (Secular), has been suspended from the party amid controversy surrounding his involvement in an obscene videos case.

The recommendation for suspension came from the JD(S) core committee, to be actioned by national president HD Deve Gowda. The party has expressed support for the ongoing SIT probe ordered by the state government. Concerns were raised over allegations of disrespect towards women.

If these allegations are proven true, Revanna will face permanent removal from the party, as per senior party leader HD Kumaraswamy.

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) president HD Deve Gowda, has flown out of the country even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probes into the allegations.

A series of obscene videos allegedly involving Prajwal have been circulating, some of which appear to depict sexual assault.

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