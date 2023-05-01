Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be releasing its poll manifesto ahead of the Karnataka elections today, May 1.

The election manifesto will be released in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party veteran BS Yediyurappa.

According to sources, the party manifesto may emphasize youth welfare programs, infrastructure development, and women's empowerment. Additionally, a special announcement can be made for girls and youth who have completed 12th grade in order to woo first-time voters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress for drawing parallels between him and a snake while addressing an election rally in Kolar on Sunday. PM Modi stated that in the upcoming Assembly elections, the people of Karnataka will provide the party with a "befitting answer."

On May 13, the results of the election for the Karnataka assembly will be released. The election is scheduled to take place. The list of prominent campaigners was made public by the BJP on April 19 via their official Twitter handle for the Karnataka unit.

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