In a distressing event that occurred in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, a student was subjected to a humiliating ordeal for not participating in an 'Ambedkar Puja' at his hostel.

The incident took place on Thursday and has since sparked outrage.

The student, who is a minor, was reportedly stripped and forced to parade half-naked while holding a photo of Dr BR Ambedkar.

This punitive action came as a result of the student's refusal to attend the weekly puja due to prior commitments.

The victim's fellow hostel residents were incensed by his absence from the puja and resorted to abusive and violent behaviour.



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They assaulted him and then paraded him in a semi-nude state through the streets. A case was registered against 15-20 hostel boys, who forced the victim to walk about town in a half-naked state.

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 149 (unlawful assembly). Both the victim and the accused are said to be minors, and further investigations are underway.

This incident has been widely reported and condemned, highlighting the severity of the actions taken against the student for merely exercising his right to choose whether or not to engage in a religious event. The case continues to develop as authorities seek to bring those responsible to justice.