Terrorists on February 26 shot dead a 40-year-old Kashmiri Pandit man in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district while he was on his way to a local market, police said.

As per police, the deceased was identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, who worked as an ATM guard, who was shot in the chest at point-blank range in the Achan area of the south Kashmir district around 11 am.

“Terrorists fired upon one civilian from the minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to the local market. He was shifted to the hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was an Armed guard in his village. Area was cordoned off. Details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The police also informed that Sharma was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to the injuries.

Following the shooting, a pall of gloom descended on the victim's village and political parties condemned the killing.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said, "Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. Sanjay was working as a bank security guard and was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack and send my condolences to his loved ones".

On the other hand, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti blamed the BJP-led Centre for failing to protect Kashmiri Pandits.

Mufti also hit out at the perpetrators of the attack and accused the BJP government of endangering the lives of minorities in Kashmir while projecting a picture of normalcy in the valley.

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