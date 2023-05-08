An over-packed boat carrying more than 50 tourists in Kerala’s Malapurram district, capsized on May 7.

At least 21 people including children have been reported dead while four others remain in critical condition.

As per reports, the overcrowding caused the double-decker boat to capsize. The boat was reportedly carrying about 50 people, or double its capacity, when it overturned on Sunday (May 7) night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Twitter saying he was “pained by the loss of lives”.

According to local media, many passengers were sucked under the boat and the darkness prevented rescue efforts.

A large number of the travelers were not wearing life coats at the hour of the occurrence, survivors told media.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers had gone missing at the time of filing this news report.

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