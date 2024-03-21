A 50-year-old courier service driver died in a head-on collision between the vehicle he was driving and a KSRTC bus on a bridge near Changaramkulam in this north Kerala district on Thursday (March 21).

According to the authorities, the accident happened at approximately four in the morning, and the precise cause is yet unknown.

After the collision, the victim was locked within the car, and it took some time to cut it apart and remove him, according to the reports.

Ten or so more passengers on the bus were injured, one of them was critically hurt.

According to the authorities, every wounded person is currently hospitalized.

Police said that an inquiry has been launched into an accidental death case and that more information would be made public only when the inquest is concluded.