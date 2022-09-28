The Kerala Congress and its coalition partner, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), applauded the Centre's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) for suspected terror operations on September 28 but urged the RSS should also be banned.

Strongly condemning the activities of the PFI, senior IUML leader M K Muneer said the radical outfit had misinterpreted the Quran and persuaded the community members to adopt the path of violence.

Ramesh Chennithala, a prominent Congress politician and former state home minister, called the Centre's move to prohibit PFI a positive thing and also stated that RSS should be prohibited in the same way.

He also claimed that both majority communalism and minority communalism should be equally resisted in Kerala. Both organizations have incited communal hate and attempted to divide society.

According to Chennithala, Congress is a party that has taken a firm stance against communalism, which is disseminated by both the majority and minority populations.

The PFI's latest dawn-to-dusk hartal became violent, disrupting regular life in several areas of Kerala as furious militants threw stones at public transportation buses, wrecked stores, and automobiles, and threatened the general public.

The Central Government on 28th September declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates as an unlawful association under Sec 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and hence banned with immediate effect for a period of five years.

This decision comes after the central investigation agencies along with the state security forces have been carrying out a relentless operations against the radical group for the past few days, arresting more than 200 leaders of the radical outfit, for allegedly promoting communal disharmony.

It needs mention here that more than 170 people were detained and arrested across seven states on September 27 for allegedly having links with the latter.