In a shocking incident, a police official allegedly killed his 55-year-old cousin by hitting his head with a piece of firewood at Mayyil in Kannur.

The incident took during a drunken brawl between the two on the evening of August 23, when the accused, Dineshan was on leave.

The accused, a sub-inspector of the Mayyil police station, was taken into custody for allegedly beating his cousin to death.

The victim has been identified as Sajeevan.

Sajeevan was discovered in an unconscious state in the accused’s house. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Police said they were drinking together at Dinesan's house and they had an argument.

"They both got into a fight after getting drunk. We were informed about the incident by the locals," a police officer said.

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