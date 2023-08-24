Nine people were killed after a tractor-trolley fell into a drain in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh in the evening of August 23.

The incident took place in the Tajpura area. The vehicle was carrying 50 devotees and was on its way to Randaul village to attend a religious event.

The bodies of the victims that were recovered by the police were identified as Sulochana, 58, Manglesh, 50, and Aditi and Arjun, both aged five and 12.

There are five more unidentified bodies that were recovered on August 24.

The strong current of the river washed away several people and a rescue operation has been launched. One person is yet to be retrieved, according to reports.

The spot was visited by Saharanpur District Magistrate Dr Dinesh Chand and SSP Dr Vipin Tada.

The villagers warned the driver not to take the route but he disregarded their suggestion.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the deaths and asked the Saharanpur administration to immediately grant Rs 4 lakh each to victims' kin.

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