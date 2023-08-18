Over 30 people sustained injuries after a bus carrying 50 passengers overturned in Kerala’s Thrissur on August 18.



The accident took place when a bus overturned onto a field near Kanimangalam in Thrissur.

One woman was critically injured in the accident.

The bus was on its way to Triprayar from Thrissur when the incident took place.

The injured people were immediately rushed to the nearby hospitals.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said that the injured were undergoing treatment at two private hospitals and Thrissur Taluk government hospital.

According to police, the ongoing repair work on the road could also be the cause of the accident.

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