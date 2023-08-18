The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of a video that has gone viral on social media platforms regarding alleged sexual harassment by a passenger on a SpiceJet flight and issued notices to the Delhi Police and the DGCA regarding the same.

“In a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, a passenger secretly took videos and objectionable photos of the flight attendant and other women. A video about this is going viral on Instagram. This is a very serious matter, taking cognizance they are issuing notices to the police and DGCA,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted on August 18.

According to the notice the incident allegedly took place on Spicejet flight No 157 flying from Delhi to Mumbai on August 16.

“It is alleged in the viral video that a passenger Was trying to click obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger. It has been stated that when his mobile phone was checked, objectionable pictures of the women onboard the plane were found in his mobile,” the notice read.

“If the accused has not been arrested, please inform the reasons for the same, detailed action taken report in the matter and provide the sought information to the Commission Considering the gravity of the matter,” Swati Maliwal wrote.

Also read: Bomb threat on Delhi-Pune Vistara flight, passengers deboarded safely