India registered 312 fresh cases of COVID-19 subvariant JN. 1 on Friday, with 280 originating from Kerala, a state experiencing a rise in cases over the past week. Government data reveals these cases emerged from 17,605 tests conducted in the preceding 24 hours.

Kerala is currently facing a sudden upsurge in Covid-19 cases, with two fatalities reported this month. Official statistics show that Kerala recorded 470 cases in November, and in the first ten days of December alone, there were 825 new cases - the highest in the country.

As of Thursday, the state has 1,104 active Covid cases. Dr. Sunny P. Orathel, the medical superintendent at a state hospital, stated that most cases are identified among hospitalised patients with respiratory symptoms. These patients typically test negative for H1N1 but positive for Covid.

For some, symptoms persist for a month or two. However, he noted that symptoms are now more exacerbated by atmospheric pollution and climate change than by Covid itself.

The JN.1 variant was first identified in Europe in August 2023, with Luxembourg being the first to report a case. This was followed by England, Iceland, France, and the US. US researchers found that the JN.1 variant is more contagious and can evade vaccine immunity. According to sources, the Kerala government may introduce precautionary measures in high-risk areas if the state continues to see a rise in cases.

Also read : ULFA-I dares Assam DGP GP Singh to move around Guwahati for a week without security