Kerala Legislative Assembly is soon going to script history as an all-woman panel of chairpersons would chair the House proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Legislators U Pratibha and CK Asha will represent the government, and MLA, K K Rema will represent the opposition on the panel.

The historic development comes after Speaker AN Shamseer, who replaced MB Rajesh in the post, proposed to have an all-woman chairpersons panel, and subsequently, two names were recommended by the ruling Left and one by the opposition UDF.

Now, the three-member panel comprises Asha C K from CPI, U Prathibha from CPI(M), and K K Rema of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, a UDF ally.

Notably, out of 515 members who have appeared on the panel from the first Kerala Legislative Assembly to the current seventh session of the 15th one, only 32 women have been part of it.

Notably, the ongoing assembly session is being held amid the rising protests against the Adani group's Vizhinjam seaport project.

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