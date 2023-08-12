Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 11 accused her party of 'playing with blood' during panchayat polls in the state.

The Prime Minister also accused TMC of threatening voters and making their life hell.

''TMC ne khooni khel khela hai (TMC has played with blood),'' PM Modi said while addressing the Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal via videoconferencing.

PM Modi said that TMC does anything to ensure that no BJP candidate can file a nomination.

''They not only threaten BJP workers but also the voters. Contracts are given out to capture booths. This is their way of doing politics in the state,'' he added.

The Prime Minister further alleged that the TMC had given a contract to goons and asked them to capture booths on the vote counting day and added, ''During the counting of the votes, the TMC forced BJP members out of office and did not let them even watch''.

When the saffron party won despite all these tactics, TMC took out rallies against our members, the PM said.

On July 8, the Panchayat elections in West Bengal took place, and the counting of the votes for 63,229-Gram Panchayat seats took place on July 11.

It is worth mentioning that TMC has won in 28,985 and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 7,764 seats while Congress has secured 2,022 seats so far.

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