Trinamool Congress slams BJP over Bill to remove CJI from panel to select Election Commissioners
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee slammed Bharatiya Janata Party for introducing a controversial Bill removing the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from a three-member panel to select the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners.
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee slammed Bharatiya Janata Party for introducing a controversial Bill removing the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from a three-member panel to select the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners.
Taking to Twitter, the West Bengal Chief Minister wrote, “The CJI's role in the 3-member committee for selecting the CEC is crucial. We strongly oppose replacing the CJI with a cabinet minister in the EC selection. The discomfort suggests their vote manipulation could suffer. India must question this blatant disregard for the judiciary!”
Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government, CM Banerjee questioned whether BJP is trying to turn the Judiciary into a minister-run Kangaroo court? “We pray to the JUDICIARY for INDIA. Milord, save our country!”, concluded CM Banerjee’s post.
The BJP-led Central government has drawn flak from Opposition over the bill like Congress and Aam Aadmi Party who have raised strong objections and accused the government of diluting a Constitution bench order.
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