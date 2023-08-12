West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee slammed Bharatiya Janata Party for introducing a controversial Bill removing the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from a three-member panel to select the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners.

Taking to Twitter, the West Bengal Chief Minister wrote, “The CJI's role in the 3-member committee for selecting the CEC is crucial. We strongly oppose replacing the CJI with a cabinet minister in the EC selection. The discomfort suggests their vote manipulation could suffer. India must question this blatant disregard for the judiciary!”

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government, CM Banerjee questioned whether BJP is trying to turn the Judiciary into a minister-run Kangaroo court? “We pray to the JUDICIARY for INDIA. Milord, save our country!”, concluded CM Banerjee’s post.

The BJP-led Central government has drawn flak from Opposition over the bill like Congress and Aam Aadmi Party who have raised strong objections and accused the government of diluting a Constitution bench order.

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