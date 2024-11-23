Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has emphasized the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) strategic success in dismantling the Congress narrative during the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Rijiju asserted that the grand victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance reflected the electorate’s rejection of the Congress’ ideology and reaffirmed faith in the BJP's governance and development model.

Taking to social media, Rijiju remarked, "The grand victory of the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is a symbol of the citizens' unwavering faith in the continuous development work of BJP. This victory is a proof of the dedication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the state government towards the common people."

He extended his congratulations to all the workers and leaders of the Mahayuti alliance for their relentless efforts in securing the decisive mandate.



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Earlier during an election rally at Sakoli, PCC President Nana Patole's seat, the Union Minster launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, accusing it of undermining the Constitution and disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's legacy.

Rijiju asserted that the Congress must apologize to the nation for its actions, which he termed an affront to the principles upheld by the architect of the Indian Constitution.

"The Congress party has no right to talk about the Constitution and Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. They must tender an apology before the nation for attacking the Constitution and Dr Ambedkar," Rijiju said in a strongly-worded statement.

"The family first party can never make our country great", said the Union Minister.

Rijiju further criticized Congress for failing to recognise the Adivasi community, "The contribution made by the Adivasi community towards the nation independance was never given any recognition... PM Modi announced November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to commemorate the brave tribal freedom fighters."